TWIN FALLS, Idaho — After a brief pause, the new Martin, Wendell and Filer roundabout is another step closer to changing traffic forever on the west-end of Twin Falls.

The city has started making plans for full construction, but some neighbors question whether it will work.

WATCH: Twin Falls re-authorized $2 million for the Martin, Wendell and Filer roundabout, but some neighbors doubt it will ease west-end traffic.

Twin Falls roundabout project moves closer to construction

That west-end north-south shortcut through Twin Falls is a thing of the past, as slow-moving, backed-up traffic now makes it anything but short.

"If you're from Twin Falls, you know that Wendell, Filer and Martin intersection was always kind of a shortcut," City Engineer AC Stowe said.

Twin Falls neighbor and medical transportation driver Angel Thoreson told me she just avoids the area completely.

"I have a little clicker toy, and I just click it counting cars going by," Thoreson said. "Ridiculous — I never take it; I try to avoid it the best that I can. I usually take Blake Street around the other way."

Since 2023, the city has been working to figure out what to do about the increasing traffic at the offset, three-road intersection. The solution is a roundabout — something Thoreson doesn't think will make a big difference.

"I honestly don't think it's going to do much good because Martin Street is still going to be an issue — it's still going to have the same amount of traffic — and coming down on Filer, it's the same situation — unless they are going to make those roads wider — you're still going to have the same amount of traffic," Thoreson said.

The city started the project in the spring, installing new underground infrastructure, but delayed designs for a future apartment complex put everything on hold.

On Monday night, the city reauthorized the $2 million in street impact fees to get the ball rolling again.

The city says it expects to bid out the project this coming spring, with construction getting underway when the school year comes to an end.

With construction on the horizon, Thoreson worries the change in traffic pattern won't sit well with neighbors.

"No... no... we have one up by the mall... no, we're not roundabout people," Thoreson said.

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