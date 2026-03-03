Wendell's new public library is nearly complete, quadrupling space for community programs in 'The Hub City'

WENDELL, Idaho — The City of Wendell is in the final stages of completing a new public library that will give residents significantly more space for books, activities, and community programs.

The current Wendell Public Library operates out of a late-1990s modular classroom building with an occupancy limit of just 27 people — a constraint that has forced staff and visitors outside during busy events for more than 20 years.

Annie Burke, director of the Wendell Public Library, said the building's limitations have been a long-standing challenge.

"When we have activities, we can have up to 80 [people]. So, during those times, and especially during the summer programs, we have to go outside because this building's occupancy is 27," explained Burke.

Burke gave me a tour of the current facility, which houses more than 22,000 pieces of library materials in a single main room.

"This current room is just the main room of the library. We have all our large print books put on display. This space we have back here is the children's books," Burke said.

The City of Wendell is allocating $500,000 in city reserve funds to convert an old shop and classroom building into the new library. The project will take the library from roughly 1,000 square feet to 4,000 square feet.

Wendell Mayor Rebecca Vipperman said the new space will serve a broader purpose for the community.

"They're going from about 1,000 square feet that they've been utilizing to 4,000 square feet in this building," Vipperman said. "This library is going to be a library/community center where members of the community can— for free— rent this community space, and we just thought it was really important to have a non-denominational meeting space available for the town."

Wendell residents Jessica and Cassidy said they are looking forward to the upgrade.

"Very happy," Jessica said of the new library.

"Yeah, I think I'm really excited. We definitely needed an upgrade. We have a lot of kids in this community, and I think it's a really good place to be able to take your children," Cassidy added.

Wendell Library Board Member Kelsey Tappan said staff have already begun expanding their programming in anticipation of the move.

"We've been able to add in more programs knowing that we're moving into a bigger space," said Tappan.

In addition to the $500,000 in city reserve funds, the city received a $500,000 community improvement grant that will fund exterior improvements, including sidewalks, ADA parking, paving, and landscaping.

The new library is expected to open sometime in April or May.

