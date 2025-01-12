WAVES at Magic Mountain: Giving wounded vets another run on the slopes

MAGIC MOUNTAIN, Idaho — Since 2023, WAVES, or Western Adaptive Veteran Education Snowsports, has made it their mission to provide wounded military veterans with opportunities to enjoy skiing at various resorts and ski destinations in Idaho.

On Saturday, Waves launched the first of four major events scheduled for 2025, starting at Magic Mountain.

“We're all trained instructors in the adaptive techniques in teaching skiing and snowboarding," said John Mulligan, President of WAVES. "If they have no experience, we can take them out... Those that are experienced, we can work on their techniques and improve their skiing or riding ability.”

John Mulligan is a founding member and the president of Waves. When asked why he does it, he says that it's all for a very simple reward.

“The reason I do it, and I've always done it— is for the smiles. To get somebody out there and give them the skills to enjoy this winter sport that we love so much," said Mulligan.

One of those veterans was Sean Sexton, a U.S. Air Force veteran with eight years of service. After complications from a battle wound, he lost his leg in 2021.

“I'm an adaptive rider and I'm out here hanging out with WAVES and they're going to be giving me some instruction to help improve my riding ability," said Sexton.

For him, WAVES is one of the community-driven support programs that are vital not only to his recovery but also to any veteran seeking assistance.

“A lot of times we get stuck in our head, and we can't progress forward. Coming to do stuff like this gives us an outlet, a way to progress, to get past that little voice inside our head telling us everything we did was wrong and we don't deserve to be here... that's not the truth. We get to be here, we get to enjoy life, we get to do wonderful things." explained Sexton.

WAVES will host three more events this season, all scheduled for March. However, the final event of the season will be special one for the women of the U.S. Armed Forces.

"Our most special event this year will be at Tamarack on March 22nd and 23rd," said Mulligan. "We have quite a staff of experienced women instructors. We find that women vets are more comfortable around other women— so, we’ll be in the background and have a whole week at Tamarack for these women to get out and enjoy the winter and the snow."

WAVES is currently seeking sponsorship opportunities to support the growth of the program.

If you want to learn more about WAVES and support this organization, Click Here.

