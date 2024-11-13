Twin Falls Warming Center is set to open as temperatures drop: volunteers and donations needed

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — As winter weather starts nipping at all our heels in Southern Idaho, many in the Magic Valley will be looking for ways to stay warm. The Twin Falls Warming Center is gearing up for its second year in operation and the local group is looking to the public for a little help.



Located in the basement of the Taproot Church at 601 Shoshone Street North, the Warming Center offers a safe, dry, and warm place to stay.

The Warming Center is open from 8:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. when temperatures are forecasted to dip below 34 degrees.

From food and clothing to bedding and volunteer support, there are many ways you can help support this growing charitable cause.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

In partnership with the Valley House Homeless Shelter, the Twin Falls Warming Center is now in its second year of operation and is looking to the public for a little support.

"The season is here, and our biggest need right now is volunteers. It's a little bit of a sacrifice but when you come here and do it, you realize that you are truly giving to, sometimes, what we call the neediest of the needy, the most vulnerable of the vulnerable," said Valley House Operations Manager Randy Wastradowski.

Located in the basement of Taproot Church at 601 Shoshone Street North, across from the Twin Falls City Park, the center offers a safe, dry, and most importantly, a warm place to stay overnight.

"The Warming Center is basically a refuge from the cold during the winter months when it gets below a certain temperature for those that are unsheltered, living in the streets, living in their cars who find themselves without a place for an evening or so, and just need a place to get warm," said Wastradowski.

The Warming Center will officially open on Nov. 15 and will operate from 8:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. when temperatures are forecasted to dip below 34 degrees in the Twin Falls area.

Right now, the center is looking for support in many forms — from food, clothing, and bedding donations to volunteer support.

“We do have staff, but we need volunteers, generally the 8 to 11 shift we need anywhere from two to four volunteers, just depending on how busy we get. For the 4 to 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. shift, we need a couple more volunteers, overnight maybe one volunteer. So, we need a good core of volunteers. Probably another 50 or 60 volunteers for the season," said Wastradowski.

Food items are also in short supply, with donations accepted at the Valley House Shelter. A wish list is posted on their Facebook pages.

And while most Warming Center guests do find themselves in a homeless situation, it's not a requirement, and anyone is welcome.

"Anybody that needs a warm place, somebody’s heater goes out for the night, and granted, we’re not a motel, we’re not fancy by any means, but at least it could provide a place if somebody finds themselves in a cold situation," said Wastradowski.

If you would like to learn more about the Twin Falls Warming Center and find out what you can do to help those in need this winter, Click Here.