Twin Falls unveils updated strategic plan to guide responsible community growth through 2040

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The city of Twin Falls is working to ensure any future growth lines up with the wants and needs of neighbors.

To help steer the direction of that growth, the city has released an updated long-term strategic plan covering the next 15 years.

WATCH: Twin Falls extends strategic plan to 2040

Twin Falls updates strategic plan to guide growth through 2040

Over the last 30 years, Twin Falls has nearly doubled in population — and since 2012, the city has been dedicated to a mission of responsible growth, with a comprehensive long-term strategic plan in place.

In late October, the city updated that plan to extend all the way to 2040.

VIEW: City of Twin Falls 2040 Strategic Plan

"The initial mission and the vision of the city of Twin Falls remain unchanged," Twin Falls City Manager Travis Rothweiler said.

"We want to make sure that in this planning document we are keeping all of the things that make Twin Falls special and unique - and we also want to make sure we're creating opportunities for those that continue to come," Rothweiler said.

Rothweiler said the 61-page planning document has several key areas of focus.

"One of them is a healthy community - we want to make sure that we are providing quality open-spaces for our community," Rothweiler said.

Other areas include a secure community, an environmental community and a prosperous community.

A learning community is also a key focus area, placing a heavy emphasis on the future of the Twin Falls Public Library.

"The library is a growing and dynamic place - really taking the strengths of the library and promoting that forward," Rothweiler said.

Each area of focus in the plan can work independently or together, as in the case of the planned library plaza expansion at the city park.

"It is an amazing park, it's the city's first park, but it is also an active place where the community comes and they gather - so you see a blending of not only a learning community, but also a healthy community," Rothweiler said.

For Twin Falls neighbor Tina Downs, she appreciates that the city is putting focus on things that matter.

"i think it's wonderful that they are thinking ahead and i do like the idea of the library and the park being combined together," Downs said.

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