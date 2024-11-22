Twin Falls teen arrested in connection to dead infant left in baby box in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho — A Twin Falls teen was arrested for failing to report a death after law enforcement connected her to a dead infant found in a Safe Haven baby box in Blackfoot in early October.

On Oct. 13, officials discovered a dead infant placed inside a Safe Haven Baby Box located at Grove Creek Medical. After over a month of investigation, the Blackfoot-Bingham Joint Detective Division arrested 18-year-old Angel N. Newberry of Twin Falls.

The Safe Haven baby box is meant to "safely and anonymously allow custodial parents to surrender a newborn under 30 days old without legal repercussions, provided the child is unharmed," according to a press release. If the infant is harmed or deceased, however, then the surrender is not protected under Idaho law.

Police say that Newberry has been booked into the Bingham County Jail on a warrant for failing to report a death.

The Blackfoot Police Department says they will not be releasing any more information at this time.