Twin Falls Police investigating dead newborn found in Safe Haven Baby Box

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Police in Twin Falls say they are investigating the death of a newborn girl found in the Safe Haven Baby Box at Grove Creek Medical Center in Blackfoot on Oct. 13, 2024.

According to police, the Blackfoot Police Department responded to the scene and initiated a death investigation.

The Twin Falls Police Department has since assumed responsibility for the investigation and is working closely with the Blackfoot Police Department.

Idaho’s Safe Haven Baby Box program offers a safe and confidential option for parents in crisis, allowing them to relinquish their newborns without fear of prosecution. This law reflects the community’s commitment to protecting the lives of vulnerable infants. The staff at Grove Creek Medical Center, the site of Idaho’s only Safe Haven Baby Box, are commended for their compassionate response and support during this tragic situation.