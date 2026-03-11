Twin Falls takes major step toward Rock Creek cleanup with new Watershed Restoration Plan

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The City of Twin Falls has formally adopted a Rock Creek Watershed Restoration Master Plan, taking a major step toward cleaning up decades of contamination left behind by untreated waste and runoff that dates back to the city's founding.

The Twin Falls City Council voted 6-0 Monday night to adopt the plan, which was developed by Jacobs Engineering using $5 million in grants secured by the city.

"It's something the city has been battling for— honestly, 100 years," Mandi Thompson of the City of Twin Falls said.

The plan identifies and ranks 20 projects across three categories — urban stormwater, riparian, and agricultural — that the city should focus on for the complete restoration of Rock Creek.

Thompson said water quality has improved significantly over the decades, but the work is far from over.

"There has been several efforts, probably over the last 2 or 4 decades, to improve the water quality. It's improved substantially since the 50s when that is what we were doing – dumping directly into the water," Thompson said.

The top-ranked project in the plan would address stormwater runoff along Rock Creek near Shoshone Street.

"One of the top-ranked projects is right along Rock Creek, you can see this is along Shoshone, and it is basically a bio-filtration system— that would take that stormwater, and it would put it, first through a pretreatment pipe and then through this bio-retention area," Erin Cox of Jacobs Engineering said.

The plan comes at a critical time for the city.

Twin Falls City Manager Travis Rothweiler said the city was recently made aware of upcoming EPA requirements to reduce the amount of contaminated stormwater entering U.S. waterways, and the new master plan already outlines the projects needed to meet those requirements.

