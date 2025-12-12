Twin Falls seeks resident input for 2040 community strategic plan update

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — As Twin Falls starts updating its 10-year community strategic plan, city officials want to hear from residents about their vision for the future.

"The strategic plan affects every financial and policy decision of the city," said Travis Rothweiler, a city official involved in the planning process.

Twin Falls Seeks Your Input for 2040 Strategic Plan

The strategic plan serves as a crucial guiding document for Twin Falls' decision-making processes. City officials use it when considering new ordinances, policies, and capital improvements that need funding.

"We use it as a guiding document whenever we're having a conversation about what new ordinances need to come forward, what policies we need to enact, what capital improvements we need to fund," Rothweiler said.

The plan identifies seven areas of city priorities, including categories like healthy community, accessible community, and prosperous community. Everything from the airport to wastewater systems, sidewalks, and parks fits into one of these categories.

This week, community members and city staff gathered at a pair of open houses to swap ideas and consider one big question: What should Twin Falls look like in 2040?

"How do you really maintain that sense of community that makes Twin Falls such a special place and what do we need to do to make sure that it is safe, it's secured, it's prosperous, it's healthy?" Rothweiler said.

Mandi Thompson, who works on citizen engagement for the city, emphasized the importance of community involvement in the planning process.

"If you have a desire to see change, or wanna get involved, there really are a ton of ways to do that as well," Thompson said.

The current strategic plan revision started with a citizen survey, and there's still a version available online on the city's website.

"That's the one that we've been seeing some really good traction on, so I would just love people to take a look at that. It would take you 10 minutes to fill out and it really asks about all aspects of the community," Thompson said.

A draft of the updated strategic plan could be ready for public review by mid-2026.

