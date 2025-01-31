Twin Falls Rotary Club hosts 18th annual Death by Chocolate to support local community projects

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Rotary Club hosted its 18th annual Death by Chocolate fundraiser, a beloved event in Southern Idaho, to support local community projects.

Since 2007, the Death by Chocolate event has been raising funds for various local charities and community projects by offering attendees the chance to indulge in a variety of chocolate desserts.

This year, the funds raised will contribute to the restoration of the Frontier Park restrooms.

"This is a major fundraiser for us, and we could not do the things we're doing without it," said Jill Skeem, a Rotary Club member and Death by Chocolate organizer.

"Everyone that comes in gets a ballot and we have five categories: candy, cake, cookie, brownie, and unique dessert," explained Skeem.

The event not only supports the Rotary Club's community projects but also provides local businesses with an opportunity to showcase their culinary skills.

Winners in each dessert category receive a plaque, which many proudly display in their establishments.

Twin Falls High School students participated in the competition, hoping to improve upon their second-place finish in the brownie category from the previous year.

"We won the people's decision, which I think counts more, but that's just my personal opinion. We definitely plan on coming back stronger this year and winning that brownie competition.”

For Twin Falls Senior Kerington Riddle, participating in Death by Chocolate is a unique and exciting experience.

"It's very much exciting. It was nice to see all the different parts of the community come out; from high schools to businesses coming together with the Rotary Club for that public experience and to share our creations for the betterment of our community for the Rotary," said Riddle.

The Death by Chocolate event continues to be a significant fundraiser for the Twin Falls Rotary Club, benefiting both community projects and local businesses.

