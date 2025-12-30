Twin Falls residents can dispose of Christmas trees curbside for free with proper preparation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Getting rid of your Christmas tree can be a messy endeavor, but for Twin Falls neighbors, that mess doesn't have to go any farther than your curbside on garbage day.

The length of time you leave your Christmas tree up is a matter of opinion, but for those ready to move on, the city of Twin Falls has some options for disposal

WATCH: Twin Falls offers free Christmas tree disposal at curbside

Twin Falls Christmas tree disposal: Free curbside pickup guide

Option 1: Load your tree into your car or truck and take it— and the mess it makes —to the local transfer station and pay around $5 to get rid of it.

Option 2: Grab a saw and chop it up. But before you do that, the city asks all utility customers to give their tree one more look and remove all lights and ornaments or anything else that might have been left behind, making sure it's nothing but pure tree.

Then, with your choice of saw and a location you don't mind a bit of mess, simply cut your tree up into 3-foot sections.

RELATED | City Customers Can Dispose of Christmas Trees at Curbside Pick-up

Once cut, if you have room in your bin, you can just throw it away. But if space is limited, all you have to do is bundle up as much as you can and place the pile 2 feet away from your garbage bins on your next regularly scheduled collection day.

PSI crews will collect it at no additional charge to customers.

If you're outside of Twin Falls, check your community guidelines for more information on how you can dispose of your tree.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.