Twin Falls Public Library introduces StoryWalk at Thomsen Park

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — There's a new way to encourage your child's love of reading with some quality time outside.

"If you don't know what a Story Walk is, it's a story as you walks," said CJ Rasmusson from the Twin Falls Public Library.

Promoting early childhood literacy is a high priority for every public library, including here in Twin Falls, where the StoryWalk at Thomsen Park is now officially open.

"It's a great way for kids to learn some early literacy and get outdoors," Rasmusson said. "We've had Story Walks out at the City Park on temporary signposts throughout the year and we have another permanent Storytime Walks around the outside of the library. So, this was just a great way to expand that reach out further into the community."

CJ Rasmusson is the programming coordinator for the Twin Falls Public Library. He explains how the Storywalk works.

"There is going to be anywhere from 15 to 20 posts. They start right over here on the trail and work their way counterclockwise around the park to read the story. We also have a sign out here that will show you all the stories we have coming up throughout the year," said Rasmusson.

The story will change every month, giving visitors a reason to come back.

Twin Falls Chamber Ambassador and nearby neighbor, Robin Stanhope, says the Storywalk is exactly what Thomsen Park needed.

"I can't imagine going by any day that there are not kids here, because it is so local and it's so easy to walk to for those kids," said Stanhope. "So, this is the best thing that could have ever happened and not only are the kids going to enjoy it, the adults are going to get a big laugh out of it. Plus, they'll get some family time out of it."

And for the Twin Falls Library, Storywalk at Thomsen Park is just another feather in the cap of a growing push to expand the library's reach.

"We're always happy to find more ways that the library can extend beyond its walls and be a true part of the community," added Rasmusson.

Thomsen Park, which is managed by the Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department, is located at 1036 Carriage Lane, off Addison Avenue East in southeast Twin Falls.

Storytime at Thomsen Park is completely free and open to everyone.