Twin Falls police issue e-bike rules reminder as reckless riding complaints increase across the city

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Police Department is issuing a reminder about what is — and is not — legal when it comes to e-bikes and electric motorcycles, as reckless riding calls have increased significantly across the city.

WATCH: Twin Falls police are clarifying e-bike rules as reckless riding complaints rise significantly across the city.

Twin Falls police issue e-bike rules reminder amid reckless riding

Twin Falls Police Sgt. Ryan Howe says the problem is not limited to younger riders.

"Not just kids... we've had even adults who are operating a lot of these electric vehicles in a very reckless manner," Howe said.

While adults are involved, Howe says the majority of the calls have been youth-related.

"We have kids that think it's OK to run from the police, we have kids that think it's ok to use an electric motorcycle on the trails, we've had several kids that have been hurt by operating their electric bike or electric motorcycle inappropriately," Howe said.

To address the issue, the Twin Falls Police Department is clarifying what constitutes a legal e-bike under the law. Howe says the key distinction comes down to wattage.

"Anything over 750 watts is considered an electric motorcycle and under 750 watts is considered an e-bike," Howe said.

Anything over 750 watts is subject to registration and licensing requirements.

Steve Price, manager of local bike shop Epic Ride, says e-bikes have completely changed his business over the last 6 years.

"We were 85-90%, we call them analog bikes now, regular pedal bikes – complete reverse, we're upwards of 85% electric now," Price said.

Price says beyond wattage, there are additional criteria a bike must meet to qualify as a street-legal e-bike.

"In order for it to qualify as an E-bike, there is three criteria - and it has to meet all three. It has to have pedals that actually drive the bicycle – a motor that 750 Watts, or less, and also a top assisted speed of 28 miles an hour," Price said.

As long as a bike falls within the three state classifications of an e-bike, Howe says riders can take it anywhere a normal bike is allowed, with one additional restriction on two of the city's most popular trails.

"E-bike can be ridden anywhere a bicycle can, but there are some rules when riding a true e-bike on the Canyon Rim Trail and in Rock Creek – we can't travel over 15 miles an hour, even with a pedal bike, you're supposed to keep it under 15 miles an hour so everybody can enjoy the trails," Howe said.

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