Twin Falls officer organizes 'You Are Loved' 3-on-3 basketball tournament for suicide prevention

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A Twin Falls school resource officer is turning Mental Health Awareness Month into action — organizing a 3-on-3 basketball tournament to raise money for suicide prevention resources in the Magic Valley.

Officer Kyle Skuza, a school resource officer at Magic Valley High School, grew up in Twin Falls and remembers a community 3-on-3 basketball tournament that once drew players and fans of all ages to the city park.

WATCH: A Twin Falls SRO is hosting a 3-on-3 basketball tournament to fund suicide prevention resources in the Magic Valley.

Twin Falls officer hosts 3-on-3 tournament for suicide prevention

"Western Days had the 3 on 3 tournament, it would be surrounding the whole city park— all ages and it was a blast— it was very sought after," recalled Skuza.

That tournament no longer exists, something that has bothered Skuza for more than 20 years. So he organized the "You Are Loved" 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, set for this Saturday at Twin Falls High School. He hopes it will become a yearly tradition.

The tournament features 3 age groups.

"We're doing three age groups; [the] first is 12 to 14, second group is 15 to 17, and the third group is 18+," explained Skuza.

The team entry fee is $50, and all proceeds will go toward expanding suicide prevention resources in the region. Skuza said his experience as an officer showed him a critical gap in the system.

"As an officer, we go to the crisis first, and so that's the first contact we have with someone going through a suicidal ideation situation. But then we don't have anything for 3 months until they see counseling or we actually get the end of it," Skuza said.

Money raised from the tournament will go to Magic Valley Suicide Awareness, which works to bridge the gap between that first point of contact and the delay in follow-up care.

"With Magic Valley Suicide Awareness, they actually put the money towards people going through that situation, and need the help they need, and have emergency spots with Chance for Change— so it's not that three-month waiting for a counselor. They can get in right away to bridge that gap," Skuza said.

Kyle Skuza

Teams must register by Thursday night to guarantee a spot in the tournament.

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