TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The City of Twin Falls is helping residents clear the mountains of leaves that blanket neighborhoods each fall — and doing it free of charge — in an effort to prevent storm drain flooding.

City utility customers can leave bagged leaves or yard debris next to their garbage cans for pickup on their regular collection day, part of a program aimed at keeping leaves out of gutters and storm drains.

WATCH | Twin Falls offers free leaf pickup to help keep storm drains clear—

Twin Falls offers free leaf pickup to help prevent storm drain flooding

"City utility customers can bag up to six bags of leaves, or yard debris, and place it next to their garbage can on your regularly scheduled pick-up date, and that will be picked up at no cost to the customer," Josh Palmer said.

For some families, the help is making a big difference.

Paula Morales was raking and bagging leaves at her grandfather's house, where a single tree had dropped far more than he could handle on his own — with a little help from a young family member named Luka.

"I'm at my grandfather's house. He lost a lot of leaves from this tree, and he needed help really bad," Morales said.

"He's really helpful. He likes to grab the rakes, and then he'll help pick up the leaves and put them in the bag," Morales said.

"It is awesome. It makes me grateful that they are able to help him, so he doesn't have to lift them and put them in the trash," Morales said.

For the city, the program comes down to keeping storm drains clear and avoiding the flooding that leaves can cause.

"The leaves are beautiful on the trees, but when they fall into the gutters and storm drains, they do clog those storm drains up, and that's when we tend to see a lot of flooding or that isolated flooding," Palmer said.

The city says flooding is becoming less frequent, crediting residents for taking an active role in keeping gutters and drains clear.

"Over the past five years we've seen a significant improvement," Palmer said.

"We're seeing customers, or our residents, being a lot more vigilant about removing leaves from gutters and storm drains," Palmer said.

With winter weather approaching, the city will also send out street sweepers and is asking residents to be mindful of where they park.

"There is a lot of street sweeping activity, so if people could not park on the side of arterials. Trying to get as much of the leaves out of the street and storm drains before we see the precipitation," Palmer said.

Residents can report a clog or potential clog by calling the city's 3-1-1 line. Anyone who wants to clear a drain themselves can do so, but should not remove any city property.

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