Twin Falls hosts 27th annual Cabin Fever Day with free activities for families this Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls Parks and Recreation is hosting its 27th annual Cabin Fever Day this Saturday, offering families one last weekend of fun before kids return to school.

Despite the unseasonably warm January weather, the event will proceed as planned, bringing together local businesses and organizations to offer free or reduced-price access to their services.

"We are going to have it no matter what... but yes, typically, historically, Cabin Fever Day is from that... the snow," said Stacy McClintock from Twin Falls Parks and Recreation.

The event features activities for all ages, including rock climbing, bowling, roller skating, museum visits, storytime walks through parks, and hitting golf balls at the municipal driving range.

"Just get people out – get people moving – at the recreation department, we never want to see people idle... so this is a way people can get out and try new things and see what's out there," McClintock said.

This year's new addition is Slice Pickleball, located inside the old YMCA across from Harmon Park on Elizabeth Boulevard. The facility, which opened about a year ago, is currently renovating the former YMCA building.

"Anything to get the community out and active is something we're willing to participate in," said Ron Schnackenberg from Slice Pickleball.

Slice will offer pickleball instruction, fitness classes, weight training demonstrations, and tours of the property to show the public their post-renovation plans.

"We'll be having pickleball instructions, fitness instructors for weight training as well as fitness classes... and then we'll be giving some tours of the property to give the public a glimpse of what we're going to be doing post-renovation," Schnackenberg said.

