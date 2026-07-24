Twin Falls gets its first In-N-Out Burger as overnight crowds line up at new Canyon Rim location

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls neighbors lined up overnight to be among the first customers at the new Canyon Rim In-N-Out Burger, which opened Friday morning just off the Perrine Bridge.

WATCH: In-N-Out Burger opened its first Twin Falls location Friday, drawing overnight crowds to the new Canyon Rim restaurant.

In-N-Out opens first Twin Falls location at Canyon Rim

Sam Sapolsky was first in line, arriving Thursday afternoon — more than 14 hours before the doors opened.

"Oh, since 4 pm yesterday – so that's going on 14 – 16 hours ... something like that," Sapolsky said.

Sapolsky said the opening felt personal.

"I've loved In-N-Out my whole life, and it's now right in my backyard – I had to come and show support," Sapolsky said.

Around 30 people joined Sapolsky for the overnight wait. The enthusiasm was clear among those in line.

"Heck yeah! We're excited for it, we're excited for all the burgers, the fries, the animal style...yeah!" one Twin Falls neighbor said.

"I'm just here for the vibes lowkey... I'm here for the vibes," another said.

"Lowkey, we thought it would be hella fun to just spend the night here, wait till In-N-Out opens," a third neighbor said.

Before opening, around 100 In-N-Out staff members gathered in front of the store for a photo opportunity. The restaurant opened slightly ahead of schedule.

In-N-Out Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick said the Twin Falls location is the chain's fourth in Idaho and its first outside of the Treasure Valley.

"A lot of time, our growth is in areas where customers have asked us to bring an In-N-Out closer to them, and Twin Falls has been one of those places – so it's nice to be able to come here today and share it with the customers that are here and serve our first double-doubles in Twin Falls," Warnick said.

Warnick called the restaurant's setting — overlooking the Perrine Bridge and Snake River Canyon — exceptional.

"It's beautiful... really one of the most beautiful settings – this is our 441st store, and this is one of the most beautiful ones – we are definitely blessed to have this great location here," Warnick said.

Warnick acknowledged the high-traffic location and said the company is committed to being a good neighbor to surrounding businesses and the broader community.

"And that's not just for day one – we're committed to being a great neighbor to all of these businesses, and this community going forward. I hope for those who are concerned, I hope those concerns are alleviated quickly as they see just how important it is to us to do a great job for our customers – get them a great experience – but also be an awesome presence here for the whole center and the community," Warnick said.

The Twin Falls In-N-Out Burger is located just off the Perrine Bridge at the Canyon Rim. It is open 7 days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.

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