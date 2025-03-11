Twin Falls Fire Department opens dedicated training center for southern Idaho firefighters

The Twin Falls Fire Department dedicated the Jim Bieri Regional Fire Training Center on Monday, enhancing training capabilities for firefighters across Southern Idaho.

The new facility includes a state-of-the-art training tower and classroom designed to provide real-world scenario training for firefighters.

This development is part of a broader investment in the fire department, which has seen the addition of two new fire stations over the past five years.

"This is a special day for us. This is a long time coming for our firefighters," said Deputy Chief Mitchell Brooks. "This really sets the tone for our firefighters and the training that we do, especially with our neighboring partners."

The training tower is dedicated to Fred Walker, a longtime fire district commissioner, while the classroom facility is named after Jim Olsen, who played a crucial role in fostering the relationship between the Twin Falls Fire Department and the Rural Fire District.

Jim Olsen's vision was instrumental in combining resources and enhancing training opportunities for the fire department, allowing for improved service and mutual aid across the region.

The facility is open to all fire departments in Southern Idaho, promoting collaboration and consistent training standards among neighboring communities.

The Jim Bieri Regional Fire Training Center represents a significant step forward in firefighter training and regional cooperation, with plans for future expansion to meet growing needs.

