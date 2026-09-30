Twin Falls District 25B candidates share their views on water, growth and Proposition 1

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Independent Liyah Babayan and Republican Cherie Vollmer are vying for the District 25B seat in the Idaho Legislature, with voters in Twin Falls set to decide the race on November 3.

WATCH: MORE FROM THE INTERVIEWS - Twin Falls District 25B candidates Liyah Babayan and Cherie Vollmer share their views ahead of the November 3 election.

Twin Falls District 25B candidates on Prop 1, water and growth

Legislative District 25 covers the city of Twin Falls, and voters will elect two representatives to the statehouse. The District 25B race features Babayan and Vollmer as the candidates.

Both candidates were asked the same questions about the biggest issues facing Twin Falls and the state.

Biggest issue facing District 25

When asked about the single biggest issue facing people in District 25, Babayan pointed to government involvement in personal health care.

"The infringement of government into private medical decisions and that's presented with Prop 1 being on the ballot – being actively involved in petition campaigns over the last two decades here in the Magic Valley has really opened my eyes on the importance of having that right," Babayan said.

Vollmer identified water as her top concern.

"One of them is water, and it's not just for agricultural purposes – although that's extremely important – it's also where we get our city water from. Making sure we keep water infrastructure, water production, recharge and storage is extremely important," Vollmer said.

Managing growth in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley

On the question of how Idaho should manage rapid growth in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley, Vollmer said decisions should largely remain local.

"Some sort of incentives or tax-savings, or something of the sort – at a broad level – but I think it really needs to stay at a city and county level on how they do zoning and their building," Vollmer said.

Babayan said the state's sales tax formula needs to reflect Twin Falls' role in the region.

"The amount of sales tax that is collected here and sent up to the state, that formula, I feel like it needs to be adjusted to recognize Twin Falls as a commercial hub," Babayan said.

Proposition 1: Reproductive Freedom and Privacy Act

Idaho voters will decide Proposition 1, the Reproductive Freedom and Privacy Act, on November 3. Babayan said she supports the measure.

"I am a strong believer in individual liberty and the live and let live spirit of Idaho – and also I believe government has no role, and should not have a role in private medical decisions," Babayan said.

Vollmer said she will follow the lead of her district's voters.

"I'm happy to see it as a ballot initiative – it's extremely personal to a lot of people, either way that they vote – and I'm definitely going to take the way our district 25 has voted and take that to the statehouse," Vollmer said.

Constitutional amendment on marijuana and psychoactive substances

The November 3 ballot also includes a constitutional amendment addressing who has the authority to legalize or decriminalize marijuana, narcotics, and other psychoactive substances. Vollmer said she supports keeping the decision in the hands of voters.

"I support all ballot initiatives – although I lean towards the side of not agreeing with the marijuana and illegal drugs, I think that it's very important to keep the citizens and the ballot initiatives – that's the most important part," Vollmer said.

Babayan said she opposes the amendment.

"I am strongly against it - they are packaging the language loaded with emotionally charged language around drugs and narcotics – basically taking away the people's right to petition the government," Babayan said.

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