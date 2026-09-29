Twin Falls District 25A candidates share views on affordability, Prop 1 and the marijuana amendment

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls voters will head to the polls on Nov. 3 to choose their representatives in the Idaho Legislature.

Ahead of election day, I sat down with the four candidates running for the District 25A seat, asking each the same questions about the issues most impacting Twin Falls and the state of Idaho.

WATCH: Twin Falls District 25A candidates Grayson Stone and Marla Palmer share views on affordability, growth, Prop 1 and more.

Twin Falls District 25A candidates on Prop 1, taxes and growth

For the Idaho House of Representatives seat in District 25A, voters will choose between Republican Grayson Stone and Democrat Marla Palmer.

What is the single biggest issue facing people in District 25 right now?

Stone said the district faces several pressing concerns.

"I think there is multiple issues, to be honest with you. I think there are issues with education, I think there is issues with property taxes — I don't think you can say there is one single issue — I think health care is another big issue. My biggest thing is going to be to collaborate with anybody and everybody I can do to deliver solutions, practical solutions, for our problems," Stone said.

Palmer pointed to the rising cost of living as the defining challenge.

"I think the biggest issue facing Idaho families today is affordability. The cost of living has massively increased over the last five years and people can't afford to live on a single job. I would attempt to make changes to the tax structure to make corporations and corporate tax exemptions more transparent so that when we invest our tax money in these projects that's were actually seeing what outcomes we're getting," Palmer said.

How should Idaho manage rapid growth in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley?

Stone emphasized the importance of responsible land use planning.

"We have to be diligent about our comprehensive plans — making sure we're taking care of our planning and zoning codes and really monitoring how we are utilizing our land. Were an ag-based economy, we're distribution based, and we got to make sure how we're building is responsible," Stone said.

Palmer focused on water as the region's most critical resource.

"Water is always a huge issue in the Magic Valley — both municipal needs and the farming in this area and the jobs that come with that. So, I would be looking very closely at how were utilizing our water resources. Where we can save water, what's important to keep. And how we manage new corporations and industries that come in and utilize water," Palmer said.

What is your position on Proposition 1, the Reproductive Freedom and Privacy Act?

Stone said he plans to vote against the measure, but would respect the outcome.

"I absolutely hate the way it's worded — so I'll be voting no — just based upon the way it's worded. I can't stand it. If it passes, I'll support it... I don't think we should override the will of the people. If the general population wants it, there were going to do it... same thing with Medicaid and Medicare," Stone said.

Palmer said she supports women's autonomy in health care decisions.

"If Prop 1 passes, obviously I would let that stand — my view on Prop 1 is that we need to have women's autonomy. I can't decide for someone else what to do with their body, nor should they decide for me. Those relationships with their doctors should be sacred. Contrary to popular belief, most abortions are not for birth control, they're to save the mothers' lives — we should have to have our doctors wait until a mom is dying before they can get help. We're losing OBGYNs left and right, and its getting hard for any woman to get the healthcare they need because of this — so, I think we really need to look at the overall impact of what Prop 1 would help and looking at how we can manage that in a safe, effective way for all Idaho families," Palmer said.

Do you support or oppose the constitutional amendment on marijuana and psychoactive substances?

Palmer said she opposes the amendment on procedural grounds.

"I oppose the amendment, but not because of what it's for, but because it takes the ability for Idaho citizens to bring initiatives to our legislature and to our legal process. I think we need to protect the initiatives process and support what Idahoans want versus what legislators want," Palmer said.

Stone echoed concerns about limiting the public's voice.

"I think it's a slippery slope — I don't like the idea of people not having the ability to have an initiative on the ballot. If it means that much to the people, we should hear them. At the end of the day, I'm a representee, the power lies with the people, and I'm not willing to take away that power," Stone said.

Coverage of the District 25B candidates — Republican Cherrie Vollmer and Democrat Liyah Babayan — is coming tomorrow ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.