Twin Falls deploys new Carter Kits to help individuals with autism during emergencies

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — When first responders arrive at an emergency involving a person with autism, the first few minutes are critical.

To help navigate those crucial moments, Twin Falls first responders unveiled a new toolkit in honor of Autism Awareness Month.

WATCH: Twin Falls first responders deploy Carter Kits for autism emergencies

Twin Falls first responders deploy Carter Kits for autism

A weighted blanket, noise-canceling earmuffs, and simple picture cards might not seem like typical police equipment, but in Twin Falls, these items are now standard gear in every patrol and fire truck.

The equipment is part of the Carter Kit.

"Sometimes their emotions can be extremely high, and so it's important for our first responders to quickly recognize someone with ASD and come up with ways to calm them down," explained Steven Gassert.

Gassert, a Lieutenant with the Twin Falls Police Department, showed me what is included in the kits.

"These kits come with equipment that allows our first responders to quickly work with people with ASD," Gassert said.

"Sunglasses to help them with the bright lights, reference cards to be able to provide talking techniques to our officers. It comes with a box of fidget spinners and fidget toys. One of the calming techniques is to give them ear muffs, so it comes with a set of ear muffs, and then the Carter Kit comes with a weighted blanket to be able to provide to them," Gassert said.

All first responders in Twin Falls have received training in deploying the Carter Kits, including understanding the signs of someone in distress.

Idaho News 6 A weighted blanket inside a "Carter Kit."

"It's just another tool in our toolbox. It is a unique situation to work with them, and so the more tools that we can give our officers to help those with ASD to be able to calm down, and show that these first responders are there to help them and support them," Gassert said.

The city has purchased 60 kits and has been using them since the start of the year with success.

"To date so far, we’ve had three successful situations where we’ve deployed these kits in a situation to help calm someone down," Gassert said.

In addition to the Carter Kits, the city has added a wrapped patrol vehicle to help spread awareness. The autism awareness vehicle joins others in the fleet dedicated to breast cancer awareness, domestic violence, military and veteran support, and the College of Southern Idaho.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.