Twin Falls County honors fallen deputy 90 years after his death

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office officially named its law enforcement complex after Deputy Henry Givens, who was killed in the line of duty in 1935.

On November 25, 1935, kidnap and murder suspect Douglas Van Vlack from Tacoma, Washington, was spotted near Buhl.

That's when Idaho State Trooper Fontaine Cooper and Twin Falls County Sheriff's Deputy Henry Givens made contact with the suspect.

"Trooper Fontaine Cooper was struck by one bullet – in the head – dying instantly, and Deputy Henry Givens was struck by three bullets - one in the throat, one in the left arm and one in the left hand," Twin Falls County Commissioner Don Hall said.

Givens was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, passing away on December 8.

"He (Givens) is the only deputy we've ever had shot and killed in the line of duty and hopefully we never see that tragedy again in our county," Twin Falls County Sheriff Jack Johnson said.

To honor Deputy Givens' life, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office decided his name would forever be attached to the department, officially naming the law enforcement complex after him nine decades to the day he lost his life.

"This is probably a long time coming and I'm glad we could get this done, it's really an honor to be able to name him... it's tragic – the circumstances to getting a building named after you – however I can't imagine a better way to honor Deputy Givens," Johnson said.

In attendance at the naming ceremony were Vickey Malone and Becky Reeves, the great nieces of Deputy Givens. Although the two never met their great uncle, his story has always been a part of their family.

"Very honored – we grew up with our grandmother telling the story of her brother being killed, after 90 years it's kind of a cool thing to be memorialized," Malone said.

"He had six children and a wife when he was killed, and it was an honor that he served for the police department, but he was killed," Reeves said.

Sgt. Ken Mencl of the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office reflected on Givens' sacrifice.

"When Henry placed the badge on his chest – he accepted more than authority, he accepted the burden of duty, the quiet call to service, and the possibility of sacrifice, and in his final moments Henry Givens showed the world exactly what that badge meant to him: duty, honor, selfless sacrifice," Mencl said.