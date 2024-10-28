The ribbon has been cut for Twin Falls' newest medical clinic, the North Canyon Twin Falls Clinic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — People in Twin Falls now have a new option for medical services thanks to the North Canyon Medical Network of Care.



The brand-new North Canyon Twin Falls Clinic is officially open for business.

The new clinic will encompass everything the North Canyon Network of Care has to offer.

North Canyon Twin Falls Clinic is located at 1674 Canyon Plaza Drive in Twin Falls.



"I know our community has been waiting for this, this has been a long time coming," said Clinic Manager, Ashley Hoagland.

A project in the works for the last four years is now a reality. The brand-new North Canyon Twin Falls Clinic is officially open for business.

"It's been a journey for us for a long time. Our vision for us is to be the first choice for health care in the Magic Valley so we've continued to strive to make that happen, and part of that is growing with the communities that we serve,” said J’Dee Adams, CEO of North Canyon Medical Center. “We wanted to build something that would be helpful to the community and helpful to our patients and allow us for some growth."

While this isn't the first clinic for North Canyon in Twin Falls, it will encompass everything the North Canyon Network of Care has to offer.

"We were in about a 2000-square-foot clinic, and we quickly outgrew that, so that is part of the reason we built more space. But in order to support more services, we needed to add MRI, CT, Lab; different things like that so we wanted to make sure this facility was part and parcel to that,” said Adams.

Patients in Twin Falls can take advantage of specialty services like imaging, occupational therapy, and podiatry.

"So, all those service lines will be coming over to the new building and additionally, we're going to spine, family medicine, we'll have a full imaging department including CT and MRI and we'll have GI and ENT in the future," said Hoagland.

For years, St. Luke's has been a juggernaut in the Twin Falls medical field. Now, officials from North Canyon are excited to bring a new option to the growing population.

"I think it's good for everyone. We appreciate what they do, and we work really closely with them but at the same time, we do things that are a little different than what they do. I think competition and partnership across the community is something that ultimately benefits the patient,” said Adams.

"We welcome everybody to come in to answer any questions, obviously our website is a great resource, but yes, walk in, we're available anytime Monday through Friday," said Hoagland.

The new North Canyon Twin Falls Clinic is located at 1674 Canyon Plaza Drive in Twin Falls, on the corner of Pole Line Road and Eastland Drive.

