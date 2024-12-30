The City of Rupert set to drop the Sugar Beet to welcome in 2025

RUPERT, Idaho — Since the late 1980s, Rupert, Idaho has been the self-proclaimed “Christmas City” but for the past couple of years, a new holiday tradition has been giving Rupert residents a chance to ring in the New Year's in the most southern Idaho way possible.

“The Beet Drop brings everyone down and it's so fun. Rupert seems to go from one holiday to the next," said Rupert resident Kris Fox.

From one holiday to the next, Rupert celebrates like no one else. From Halloween to the new year, the Rupert Square transforms, embracing the holidays every season.

This New Year's Eve, the historic Rupert Square will ring in 2025 with a tribute to the backbone crop of southern Idaho's economy.

“This will be the sixth year of the Sugar Beet Drop, and we love sugar beets in Rupert," said event coordinator Amanda Larson.

“Obviously it's a sugar beet, right? We live in Ag country and what a great nod to the Ag industry. It's just so great," said Fox.

The approximately 30-foot-tall sugar beet will be hoisted by a crane outside the Wilson Theater on the 31st, and in tradition with all New Year's celebrations, event coordinator Amanda Larson says the drop will conclude with a big boom to welcome in 2025.

"It goes up 150 feet and takes about 30 seconds to drop, nice and pretty and slow, and then ‘boom’ with fireworks at the end," said Larson.

Before the clock strikes midnight, the family-fun New Year’s festivities will begin at 7 p.m.

“There will be lots of local performers, as well as our headliner band, The Aaron Ball Band who are coming in from Pocatello," said Larson. "There’s free ice skating all night and some photo events and things for kids to enjoy on New Year's Eve. And then moving into 10 p.m. to midnight is the more traditional New Year's Eve Party.”

For Fox, the sugar beet drop is yet another reason she's proud to live in a community with so much holiday spirit.

“The Beet Drop is like kicking off the next new year, it's so much fun and there's such a great feeling when you're down here, you're just lucky to live in Rupert, it's amazing!" said Fox. "I'm so ready for 2024 to be gone, so we're welcoming in 2025, really looking forward to it. So, you just have such a sense of pride.”