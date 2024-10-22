The City of Buhl closes skate park after recent vandalism, local residents unhappy with the situation

BUHL, Idaho — The City of Buhl has closed the community's sole skate park after a recent act of vandalism. Authorities are now deciding what the next move is to prevent these public spaces from continued vandalism.



According to the Buhl Police Department's social media, McClusky Skate Park built in the early '90s has been a repeated target of vandalism, both recently and in the past.

The social media post goes on to say that due to this ongoing issue, the park will be closed until further notice, stating that the reckless behavior damages public spaces and deprives the community of a place to relax and enjoy.

Beyond this most recent target of graffiti, the park has a long history of vandalism including trees being chopped up, trash left scattered everywhere, concrete structures being damaged, and fires being set in the park.

"It's a great place for the kids, my kids grew up at the skate park, basically. So, it's a shame that the kids can't use it,” said Kaminski.

When asked for a comment regarding the complete closure of the park, the Buhl Police Department says that they are actively investigating the matter and could not officially comment at this time.

But is closing the park completely the right move? Kaminski thinks not.

"I don't agree with that decision because there is not a lot for the kids around here to do. So, taking away one of the few recreations that they have is not a good idea,” Kaminski said.

Luke Smith, who uses the park regularly, agrees with Kaminski.

"It makes me mad having the park closed, it's the only thing we're able to do here in Buhl, just ride the skate park all the time,” said Smith.

A community looking for something to do and a police force looking for answers.

While it's unclear how long the park will be closed, much of the damage has been repaired, but the city is asking the community for help going forward.

If you have any information about the vandalism, contact the Buhl Police Department at 208-735-1911