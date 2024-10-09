The Center for Community Health cuts the ribbon on its new location in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — With about five years of planning, the dream has come true for a plethora of community partners, as the Center for Community Health officially opened its doors to the Magic Valley community.



The Center for Community Health is open to all the Magic Valley, offering a safe resource for those looking for help understanding the healthcare system.

The center is located at 301 Main Ave. West in Twin Falls.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“With about five years of planning, the dream has come true for a plethora of community partners on Wednesday, as the Center for Community Health officially opened its doors to the Magic Valley community. Center for Community Health Program provides nonclinical care navigation services, so that means we help the community navigate resources and education within our community,” said Maria Contreras, director of the Center for Community Health.

The program is designed to help those in need, be it a language barrier, the homeless, or if you have fallen on hard times; the center offers a safe resource for those looking for a little help understanding the system of healthcare or daily life in general.

“Just providing education to them regarding what it means to establish care with a primary doctor versus going to the emergency room for their health needs, things like that. We’re going to be able to navigate with them, as well as making sure they get what they need regarding insurance or their basic needs; connecting them to organizations who can directly provide services to them,” said Contreras.

Eight community partners came together to make the center a reality, including St. Luke’s, the city and county of Twin Falls, Family Health Services, the College of Southern Idaho, South Central Public Health District, Strategic Financial Group, and the Twin Falls School District.

Twin Falls Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Brady Dickinson says the school district was more than happy to be a partner, and it just shows how supportive the Twin Falls community is.

“One of the things that sets the Twin Falls community apart is just the way that people are willing to step forward and say 'hey, we got to make sure that we have a warm and welcoming community and that we were able to help the people that need help'. So, this is just a really good example of just how caring the Twin Falls community is and I think it is a testament to just how great of a place we live,” said Dr. Brady Dickinson.

Located at 301 Main Avenue West in downtown Twin Falls, the center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcomed.