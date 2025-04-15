Teenage murder suspects appear in Gooding District Court to enter pleas

GOODING, Idaho — After months of delays, two teenagers accused of the brutal murder of 18-year-old Dax Richins in June of last year appeared in court for the first time since January.

Inside the courtroom on Tuesday morning, the suspects were asked to plead guilty or not guilty.

Fifteen-year-old Rolan De La Cruz and 17-year-old Alexander Garcia are both charged with the murder of Dax Richins. Prosecutors claim the teenage suspects lured Richins to a remote area in Gooding back in June, beat him with brass knuckles, and ultimately stabbed him to death.

The suspects are accused of returning to the body in an attempt to hide the body in a shallow grave, even removing certain identifying body parts.

As Idaho News 6 previously reported, both suspects were arrested in December after Gooding County investigators used social media posts to build their case.

On Tuesday, the teens appeared in court to enter their pleas. De La Cruz was first on the docket, facing two felonies.

"Count one alleges murder in the first degree. Count two alleges a felony failure to report a death," said Judge Rosemary Emory of the Gooding County 5th District Court.

Under Idaho law, these charges could carry a life sentence.

"Mr. Zollinger, how does your client intend to plead?" asked Judge Emory.

"Not guilty, Your Honor," responded the attorney.

"A not guilty plea will be entered on behalf of Mr. De La Cruz on both counts," said Judge Emory.

With the not guilty plea, De La Cruz will now face a jury trial set for September 2nd.

The second suspect, Alexander Garcia, is charged with three felonies. Like De La Cruz, he faces charges of murder in the first degree with a weapon enhancement and felony failure to notify of a death. Additionally, he has an extra charge for what prosecutors say happened to the victim the days after he was killed.

"Count two charges you with felony destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence," said Judge Emory.

Garcia did not enter a plea, as his lawyer indicated they needed more time to discuss the case with the prosecution. District Judge Rosemary Emory granted the delay, and Garcia is set to enter a plea on April 28th.

Family members of the suspects were present during the arraignment but declined to comment on the case.

Idaho News 6 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.