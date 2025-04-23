TEAM USA: Magic Valley teen to compete in China for 2025 Archery World Cup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Seventeen-year-old Jacey Cypriano, a native of the Magic Valley, is on the brink of realizing her dream of representing the USA. Cypriano, an archer, is preparing for the 2025 World Cup, which will take place from May 6th to 11th in Shanghai, China.

“I’m going to China for the World Cup in archery. It will be against competitors from all over the world,” said Jacey Cypriano of Team USA Archery.

RELATED: Boise teen races against best in the world for Team USA in nordic skiing

Since the age of eight, Jacey has demonstrated a remarkable talent for archery. “My dad and my cousin were shooting, and it looked like fun. I thought, ‘I want to be like Brave from the Disney movie,’ then I got into it and have never stopped since,” Jacey shared.

Now, a decade later, this 17-year-old from Kimberly has successfully channeled her inner Disney princess and will compete on the world’s biggest stage at the Shanghai Archery World Cup.

“I’m excited, but I’m also really nervous. [But] mostly, I’m excited,” Jacey said.

Jacey will be one of about a dozen members on Team USA, competing in the open-aged female open compound bow category. “It has been my dream since I was a kid. It means the world to me. I've always wanted to travel out of the country and shoot for Team USA. I’ve tried for so long to achieve this, and now I finally have,” she expressed.

For Jacey’s dad, Joston Cypriano, the journey to this moment has been long, but he couldn’t be prouder of his daughter. “It’s an emotional moment; it’s unbelievable. We started with nothing, not knowing anything, and with very little money. We had to buy everything used, and little by little, gain sponsors, knowledge, and experience along the way. It’s been amazing," Joston remarked.

Her coach, Caleb Drake, who will accompany Jacey to Shanghai, treasures watching her develop into the top-level competitor she is today. “I remember when she was eight years old and we first started shooting. To see where she is now and what she has grown into, I’m just super proud. I’m not her dad, but it feels like a dad moment," Caleb said.

To help ease the cost of the $15,000 trip for two to China, Jacey and her team are reaching out to the community for support. “We’re looking for people to help us out, as it’s a lot of money. The cost for both of us to go has been outrageous, which we never anticipated. Any help would be appreciated,” Jacey stated.

“We’re from a small community, and not many people from areas like ours get to experience opportunities like this. It’s a huge deal, especially in archery. It would mean the world to us if everyone could contribute a little. A lot of little [things] add up,” Joston added.

If you want to support Jacey on her journey to China, Click Here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.