Suzanne Hawkins sworn into Twin Falls County Commission after Dist. 25 legislative shake-up

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Former Twin Falls Mayor Suzanne Hawkins was sworn in as Twin Falls County Commissioner on Monday, filling the District 2 seat left vacant after a legislative shake-up.

The appointment comes after a series of political moves in District 25. Representative Lance Clow's mid-term departure from his House seat created a vacancy, leading Governor Brad Little to appoint Twin Falls County Commissioner Don Hall to finish Clow's legislative term until the next November election.

With Hall's commissioner seat now open, Governor Little appointed Hawkins on Dec. 23 to fill the District 2 commissioner role.

"I'm very excited," Hawkins said. "It has been a wonderful day getting acquainted with all of the great people who work for our county, and having the support of my family and friends means the world to me."

Hawkins brings more than 40 years of community involvement to the position, including experience as a business owner, city council member, and mayor of Twin Falls. She believes her municipal experience will benefit county governance.

"I believe relationships are very important and communication," Hawkins said. "I have, over the past decade, been able to form strong relationships with a lot of our city members – not only in Twin Falls – but around the Magic Valley, and I'm anxious to use those to further the county."

Twin Falls County has nearly doubled in population over the last 30 years, and Hawkins said she understands the importance of managing continued growth while preserving the area's character.

"We know Twin Falls is going to continue to grow – it's projected to be growing at a record pace, and I believe it's important that we protect our water, our farmland, but yet help the community to grow safely," Hawkins said.

Hawkins becomes the fifth woman ever to serve as a Twin Falls County Commissioner and the first in 25 years. However, she said gender doesn't determine leadership ability.

"I've never been one who believes that men or women are uniquely more qualified for the job," Hawkins said. "I always feel like the best person should have the job, and I feel like right now, at this time, I am the best person and I intend to do my best for our county."

Hawkins will serve until the next county election in 2026 and plans to run for the same seat at that time.

