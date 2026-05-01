Stabbing investigation leads to fatal SWAT shooting in Twin Falls neighborhood on Wednesday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A man suspected of a stabbing was shot and killed by Twin Falls police on Wednesday after officers surrounded a home near Washington Street North and Caswell Avenue and attempted to execute a felony search warrant.

The incident began when police were called to the St. Luke's Emergency Room, where a victim was being treated for a stab wound. Investigators traced the suspect to a nearby home, where officers set up a perimeter and activated the SWAT team just before 5 p.m.

WATCH: Twin Falls police shot and killed a stabbing suspect Wednesday after a standoff near Washington Street North and Caswell Avenue.

Twin Falls police kill stabbing suspect in SWAT standoff

Ethan Pinch, owner of Epic Corals, a business next door to the scene, witnessed the standoff.

"We were standing right here. They were all right over here, and we could actually hear them telling him to come outside with your hands up, we got you surrounded," recounted Pinch.

Pinch said he and his crew watched as the situation escalated.

"When he did come outside, we could hear them yelling, 'Drop the knife...DROP THE KNIFE,' and then all of a sudden, he takes off and jumps over the fence, runs through there, and what we saw was they let the dog out on him, and then after that— it was one of those things of suspect down," explained Pinch.

Police confirmed the suspect had a knife at the time of the shooting.

Nearby resident Penny House said the heavy police presence made clear something serious was unfolding.

"I saw police coming from every direction, and I knew there had to be something serious going on. I have kids, and it's pretty scary," recalled House.

Joey Martin / Idaho News 6

Lt. Steven Gassert of the Twin Falls Police Department confirmed the outcome.

"During that incident, one suspect was shot by law enforcement," Gassert said.

Emergency responders attempted to save the suspect's life, but were unsuccessful. Twin Falls Fire Department and Magic Valley paramedics attempted to save the suspect's life, but they were unsuccessful.

The suspect has not yet been identified. The Cassia County Sheriff's Office will lead the Critical Incident Task Force investigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.