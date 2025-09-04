Southern Idaho wildfire crews receive new engines with enhanced safety features and a color change

SHOSHONE, Idaho — Every wildfire season in southern Idaho is busy and unpredictable, but new resources have recently rolled into the Magic Valley to help crews respond to fires.

The Bureau of Land Management's Twin Falls District welcomed two new Type 4 wildfire engines, part of a nationwide fleet upgrade that includes a noticeable change from tradition.

"One thing that they found out is if we kept the color white, we would save money in producing these vehicles," said Adam Leija from the BLM Twin Falls District.

The familiar yellow color scheme is being replaced with white paint and yellow stripes. The first 50 engines with the new color scheme will be delivered to BLM fire agencies around the U.S.

The first three in Idaho arrived at the Twin Falls District, replacing three older trucks.

It's standard for crews to replace these trucks every 15 years or so, and new ones are always on order for agencies across the country.

While some firefighters may have mixed feelings about retiring the older vehicles, Leija noted that each truck develops its own character over time.

"It depends on who the operators are of those rigs. Some of the trucks have their own quirks, personalities," Leija said.

Enhanced safety features

The new engines function in the same ways as the old ones but include more safety features for crews, such as roll bars and full airbags in both the front and back seats.

Despite the current lull in fire activity, Leija emphasized that fire season continues for another six weeks.

"Even though things are slow, fire activity is still there. We've had some rain the last few days, but fuels out there are still dry," Leija said.

As camping and hunting season approaches, Leija reminded the public to pay attention to vehicle maintenance and trailer chains, and to monitor campfires carefully, dousing them until they are cold to the touch.

The new engines are still waiting for a few pieces of equipment before they are fully fire-ready, which could happen before the end of the year.

