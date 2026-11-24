TWIN FALLS, Idaho — For the first time since 2012, an Idahoan is serving as one of the top FFA officers in the nation.

I sat down with former College of Southern Idaho student Joshua Nelson as the Troy native goes from a small-town cherry farm to one of the biggest stages in agriculture education.

WATCH: Joshua Nelson, a fifth-generation cherry farmer from Troy, Idaho, is the new Western Region vice president of the National FFA Organization.

Idaho cherry farmer becomes national FFA vice president

Nelson is a fifth-generation cherry farmer from Troy, Idaho.

"If we're here on the map of Idaho, I come from all the way up here," Nelson said.

Now, that century-old cherry farm in Troy has produced something very special — the new Western Region vice president of the National FFA Organization.

"Grateful ... I keep getting asked how did you felt when you were elected and I have still yet been able to put words to it ... it's just a surreal moment," Nelson said.

One of only six national officers, Nelson will spend the next year representing the West on the national FFA stage, representing 11 states in total — spanning from Alaska to Texas, California to Utah, and even Hawaii.

"90% of our time is going to be spent with students and making those relationships and those connections - building opportunities for students by going to state conventions and providing keynote addresses - doing workshops; facilitating - going to camps - whatever that be - really wherever we're called to be a representative of the national FFA," Nelson said.

For Nelson, it's an opportunity he's dreamed of since singing in the National FFA Choir in high school. Now that dream is real, and he's using his new national platform to show the rest of the country what the West has to offer.

"It's really cool to not only have the opportunity to represent my state but really represent all of western America - showing what western America is - where it's come, the history that's behind it - and what we have to offer," Nelson said.

After recently graduating from the College of Southern Idaho, Nelson is now pursuing political science and pre-law at Washington State. But for now, those future plans in law can wait.

He's spending the next year giving back to the organization that helped shape him, and to the people who helped a small-town Idaho kid reach a national stage.

"I believe you're not restrained by the cards life gives you - as somebody who was born in Troy, I'm from a small town and now is able to have this national-level opportunity - I think it comes from people supporting me and building me up," Nelson said.

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