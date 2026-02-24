Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Pomerelle despite one of Idaho's driest winters on record

POMERELLE, Idaho — Pomerelle Mountain Ski Resort is open and operating this ski season despite record-low snowfall, while nearby Magic Mountain has yet to open its doors.

With only about 18 inches of snow on the ground — compared to a typical 3 to 6 feet — Pomerelle is relying on snow collection efforts and meticulous grooming to keep skiers and snowboarders on the slopes.



WATCH | Sun's out, slopes are open! Pomerelle is making it work this winter!

Lee Leslie of Pomerelle Snowsports said the season has been a challenge, but the resort's mountain manager has kept conditions manageable.

"It's been extremely grim... but with our snow grooming equipment, Zach Alexander — our Mountain Manager, has kept this mountain in excellent condition," Leslie said.

Leslie said the gap between this year's snowpack and a normal season is stark.

"Typically, at Pomerelle we have 3, 4, 5, 6 feet of snow on a good year.... this year, I think we've got about 18 inches," Leslie said.

Despite the conditions, a steady flow of visitors has been making their way to the mountain since the start of the year. Some skiers and snowboarders are encountering icy patches, while others are finding pockets of powder.

Scott Van Lear, a snowboarder from Rupert, said this is his first visit to Pomerelle this season.

"There are spots up there where dirt is showing... you see it, so you avoid it, but this is probably the driest, warmest year we've had," Van Lear said.

Still, Van Lear said he was glad to be out on the mountain.

"It was nice to get up in the snow... the sun is shining, and the snow is not terrible... It's a little icy in some spots. Haven't fallen yet and I am excited to keep going.... got the rest of the day ahead of me," Van Lear said.

Fellow snowboarder Loranzo Juarez said conditions have been better than expected, though he is hoping for more terrain features.

"It's not too bad... It's been powder-y, it's been nice, but it would be nicer if he had the little jump park... but it's straight," Juarez said.

A local skier who gave only his first name, Alexander, said he was enjoying the day and working on his skills.

"It's not super icy today ... so it's really nice to go up there... I'm trying to go down a good amount of the black diamonds, and my friend is going to teach me how to jump," Alexander said.

Looking ahead, Pomerelle said it is hopeful the season can stretch into early April, though the resort acknowledged that timeline is uncertain.

"Considering the snow conditions, it's been spectacular. We hope that we can make it to the first week of April; it can be hit or miss... For sure, we've got another good month in March, and I think we can continue to ski and snowboard," Leslie said.

