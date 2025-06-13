PICABO, Idaho — At over 880 acres, the Silver Creek Preserve is not only a haven for fly fishing but also a place of peace, nature, and education.

"There are dozens and dozens of different springheads popping up in this valley, creating an oasis," said Dirk Anderson, the Silver Creek Preserve manager.

Nestled on the southern edge of the Wood River Valley, the Silver Creek Preserve serves as the flagship preserve for the Idaho Nature Conservancy. The area, purchased in the mid-1970s, has become one of the most desirable locations in the entire U.S. for fly fishing.

Take a tour of Silver Creek Preserve, a fly fishing wonderland:

Silver Creek Preserve: A slice of Idaho for everyone to enjoy

"The discharge from all the different springheads remains between 50 to 55 degrees year-round. This constant, cool temperature is ideal for trout," Anderson noted.

But the water temperature isn’t the only important factor. The natural springs also introduce unique nutrients into the ecosystem, promoting lush plant growth that attracts aquatic insects.

"We have huge populations of aquatic bugs," Anderson explained. "Fish eat bugs, so with abundant bugs, we have plenty of fish."

If fly fishing isn't your preferred activity, you can also float the creek.

"This is a nature float, not a party float. It's focused on the nature experience — no amplified music, no alcohol, and we ask that group sizes remain limited," Anderson emphasized.

The preserve also offers 7.5 miles of nature trails, and thanks to a five-year enhancement plan, there is a brand-new Conservation and Education Center.

"That leads us into our new classroom. This is one of the best views in the valley, and we use it to host school field trips, summer camps — anything educational," Anderson said.

"We love welcoming students here to the preserve to teach them about this high-desert spring creek ecosystem," said Emma Drucker, Silver Creek Conservation Education Coordinator. "Our favorite activity is getting them out on the water to experience nature firsthand."

Jason Bromberger, visiting from Omaha, Nebraska, is amazed by the beauty that Silver Creek and Idaho have to offer.

"This part of the county — or even the world — seems to bring together everything. Just down the road, you find landscapes that resemble the moon, while here you have lovely hills, mountains, and crystal-clear water. Being out here really connects me with nature; it’s energizing," Bromberger shared.

The Silver Creek Preserve is open from dawn until dusk all summer long and is free to the public. However, all visitors are asked to sign in at the main visitor center or by scanning the QR code located at the trailheads.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.