Sharp increase in HIV and AIDS cases prompts health officials to urge vigilance in South Central Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A concerning rise in HIV and AIDS cases in south central Idaho has health officials calling for increased awareness and preventive measures in the region.

South Central Public Health announced last week that the area recorded 15 cases of HIV in 2025, up from nine cases in 2024. AIDS cases also jumped significantly, with five reported this year compared to just one last year.

"There are so many other preventable things — cavities, parking tickets, sunburns — that are not stigmatized the same way HIV is in our state," said Dr. Sky Blue, medical director of St Luke's HIV Clinic through Full Circle Health.

WATCH | Learn more about the increase in HIV and AIDS in south central Idaho—

HIV Cases Surge in South Central Idaho: What You Need to Know

Blue, who has been addressing infectious diseases since the 1990s, said this isn't the first time the Magic Valley has experienced an uptick in cases. Despite the recent increase, he emphasized the progress made in HIV treatment and prevention.

"We made great progress. We reduced AIDS deaths by over half and new cases by nearly half," Blue said.

The physician explained that Idaho's low prevalence rate can create a false sense of security. In high-prevalence regions like Seattle or Los Angeles, high-risk behaviors such as unprotected sex or sharing needles would result almost immediately in infection.

"In Idaho, because we're such a low-prevalence state, you could be doing that for the last 10 years and not be positive," Blue said.

However, once a person becomes infected, the virus can spread quickly within their social circle.

"We've seen this several different times — in that group that you're sharing needles with or having anonymous sex, or in that dating pool, whatever you have, all of a sudden you have a positive in that group, and now you have five new cases," Blue said.

According to HIV.gov, about 1.2 million Americans have HIV, but 13% don't know it.

Dr. Abby Davids, a Boise-based family doctor who also provides clinical care for HIV and AIDS, believes stigma around the disease prevents people from having honest conversations with their medical providers.

"We have excellent treatment. The thing that we still have a long way to go on is stigma and screening everybody, getting people diagnosed early," Davids said.

She advocates for broader, more frequent screening, which she believes would undoubtedly save lives.

"We're not great at screening, and so when we do diagnose HIV, it tends to be when somebody already has symptoms," Davids said. "It's much better to catch it early and to treat it early before you ever get sick from it."

Walk-in testing is available in Twin Falls on December 4 and in Jerome on December 9.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.