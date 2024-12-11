Sawtooth National Forest sees 25% increase in Christmas tree permits

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — With the holiday season in full swing, Idahoans are flocking to local tree vendors and the Idaho mountains to find the perfect Christmas tree. So far, this year the Sawtooth National Forest has issued over 4, 800 permits for those looking to create some family memories and cut down their own tree.



"We're seeing about a 25% increase in Christmas tree sales this year,” said Mills.

The uptick in Christmas tree permits is largely due to a lack of local snowfall and a growing population.

You can stop by your local Forest Service office, Ranger Station or pay for your $10 permit online at Recreation.gov.

"What we've all noticed across Southern Idaho is a sharp increase in Christmas tree sales permits across all national forests this year,” said Nelson Mills.

Mills is the Timber Manager for the Sawtooth National Forest. He says this year's uptick in Christmas tree permits is largely due to a lack of local snowfall and a growing population.

Tree permits went on sale in mid-November and are still available. You can stop by your local Forest Service office, Ranger Station or pay for your 10-dollar permit online at Recreation.gov.

Mills says the U.S. Forest Service has simplified the process of figuring out where to go with a digital map you can download onto your smartphone.

"It uses your phone's GPS to share your location in real time. So, as you're navigating with this app you can actually see a blue dot that you can reference and see a real-time location on the map and say 'oh, should I be cutting a Christmas tree here? Yeah, I can! Or maybe I should go look for a new spot’,” said Mills.

While you'll have your pick of trees, the Forest Service wants to remind Idahoans to take extra precautions when hitting the roads and trails.

"Our roads, most of them across the forest, are seasonally closed right now, and that may require a hike in or a ski in. So, get ready for an adventure,” said Mills.

If cutting your own tree isn't your type of tradition, local tree lots are in full force this time of the year.

In Twin Falls, Lloyd Family Christmas Trees has been taking on that leg work for you for over 70 years.

"We've had a lot of people already come this season,” said owner Logan Lloyd.

While you might think a juggernaut like Lloyd Family Trees would be against the idea of cutting your own, you'd be wrong.

To them, it's all about having a perfect Christmas.

"It's all good, we want you to have the best Christmas you can. Everyone should have the experience of going into the hills and cutting their own tree just once. If you have a live fresh Christmas tree we're thrilled. If you have the plastic fake one, ehh, come see us next year when you want a live one,” said Lloyd.

Most tree lots will remain open until a few days before Christmas and you have until Dec. 31 to cut your own through the Forest Service.

All of the money raised through permit sales will go back into the Forest Service to help pay for restoration efforts on Idaho forest lands.