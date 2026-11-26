TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Before the turkey even hit the oven, hundreds of people gathered in Twin Falls for the annual College of Southern Idaho Turkey Trot.

With more than 700 runners this year, the event has become a Thanksgiving tradition that brings families, runners and community members together for a morning of exercise, holiday spirit and a little friendly competition.

WATCH: More than 700 runners joined the College of Southern Idaho Turkey Trot in Twin Falls, raising money for an outdoor learning classroom.

Hundreds run CSI Turkey Trot in Twin Falls | Thanksgiving tradition

Since 2008, the CSI Turkey Trot has turned into the unofficial kickoff of Thanksgiving Day for hundreds of families in Twin Falls.

"We all come and we all freeze...it's just fun," Jill, a Twin Falls neighbor, said.

For many, the race is about time together before the big meal.

"A little bit of family time and get some exercise before we stuff ourselves full of Thanksgiving food," said another Twin Falls neighbor, Justin.

"My stepmom would not be happy if we didn't do the Turkey Trot. So, it's about the only thing that can get me up this early," said Charles, who participated in the event.

The event raises money for program funding at the college.

"All the funds from this go to the general education program, and the money from it is helping us build an outdoor experiential learning classroom," Scott Rogers said.

That mission makes the Turkey Trot much more than a race — but you can't keep true competitors down.

Daxin Holtzen, from Twin Falls, came in first place, continuing a family tradition of CSI Turkey Trot champions.

"Me and my family have done it every year. I think this is, like, the third year I've won it, and before that it was my brothers that were winning it. So, it's just like a little family thing," Holtzen said.

Along the course, pumpkin pies and frozen turkeys dotted the way. The only catch was that runners had to carry whatever they picked up.

It was a challenge Laura Farmer, from Filer, was willing to accept, with the help of her dad.

"It was my first ever Turkey Trot, and you know what? To have a turkey at Thanksgiving dinner that I ran for, that would be the coolest thing ever," Farmer said.

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