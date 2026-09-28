Riverton Classical Academy charter school coming soon to the Mini-Cassia region

HEYBUN, Idaho — Riverton Classical Academy, a new public charter school, is coming to the Mini-Cassia region — and it is already generating significant interest from local families.

WATCH: A new public charter school is coming to the Mini-Cassia region, with construction set to begin this week

New charter school coming to Idaho's Mini-Cassia region

The school is publicly funded but operates independently from any school district, according to Matt Seely, head of school at Riverton Classical Academy.

"It's the same thing as a public school — it is funded by public money — but it is not connected to any school district," Seely said. "It's an independent entity."

Rather than focusing on standardized test scores, Seely said the school's mission centers on something broader.

"The purpose of the school is to really create great human beings, to form excellent citizens," Seely said.

The curriculum will be based on the Hillsdale College Classical School Model, with a focus on math, science, literature and history.

"We like to say in classical education that this is a return — no necessary innovation," Seely said. "But instead of innovating, we like to say we are returning education to the things that matter most."

Heyburn neighbor Clint Jones said he welcomes the new option, citing frustrations with the current education system.

"I think that the federal government and the teachers' unions have too much control and power in what our kids are taught," Jones said.

Jones said he does not have children to enroll at Riverton himself, but he is glad local parents will have a choice.

"I'm all for it. I think the power should be in the hands of the parents," he said. "If they don't like what's being taught in the public school, it gives them another option."

The school has already received more than 1,000 intent-to-apply applications. Seely said the plan is to start small and grow into a full campus over time.

"One of the features of a Hillsdale classical school model is to eventually populate the school out to a K-12 campus," Seely said. "So that's our goal. Start K-8, add a grade each year and be a K-12 campus with about 700 students."

Construction is set to begin this week and is expected to be complete in the fall of 2027.

The application process remains open, and the first K-8 classes will be selected through a lottery system.

More information is available on the school's website: CLICK HERE

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