RIDE TFT introduces new payment method in app to accommodate more passengers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — RIDE TFT, the public transportation service in Twin Falls, is set to introduce a new payment method in its app starting Feb. 1 to accommodate more passengers.

Since its launch in July 2023, RIDE TFT has been providing a vital transportation option for Twin Falls residents, serving nearly 9,000 passengers monthly.

The new payment feature will allow users to pay with cash or vouchers through the app, expanding accessibility.

"The new update will allow anyone to pay with cash or a voucher or something other than a debit or credit card," said Maxine Durand, transit coordinator for the City of Twin Falls. "This will also work with LINC card users, to be able to select that option through the app rather than call the dispatch system."

RIDE TFT driver Steve Upton noted the significance of this change, stating that previously, only call-ins could pay with cash, which limited usage for those without cards. "For some people that was impossible because they don't have that," he explained.

Maxine Durand also highlighted potential future developments, as data indicates areas like Walmart and the College of Southern Idaho as popular destinations, suggesting a demand for a fixed route system.

"We're about 57,000 in population in the city of Twin Falls but we probably double and triple in size every day based on people coming into the city to engage in commerce, go to school, go to the doctor," said Durand.

With the introduction of this new payment method, RIDE TFT aims to enhance its service and accessibility, potentially paving the way for further expansion and improvements in Twin Falls' public transportation network.

"I know there is demand for something that would incorporate other cities or that would connect multiple cities to Twin Falls," said Durand. "I'd say optimistically 3 to 5 years, and logistically it could be done, it's just a matter of finances and agreements with other government agencies."