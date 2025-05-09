REGION 18 CHAMPS: CSI Golden Eagles take down Salt Lake to advance to the National Championship Tournament

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — After an impressive two-game run in the Region 18 Tournament, where they outscored their opponents 17-0, the College of Southern Idaho Lady Golden Eagles were eager for another shot at a national championship.

But first, they need to get past their conference rival, the Salt Lake Bruins.

In the bottom of the third inning, with CSI down 1-0, Ava Howell stepped up to the plate and hit a deep shot to left field—a solo home run that tied the game at 1.

Still in the same inning, with runners on the corners, Alyce Archuleta crushed the ball to deep center field, just out of reach for the Bruins. Her three-run home run put CSI ahead 4-1.

The Bruins fought back, cutting the lead to 6-4 as they entered the top of the seventh inning. With a runner on second, CSI’s Eva Stoddard was in the circle and ready to close it out. She struck out the final batter, and the Golden Eagles were crowned the Region 18 champions!

The CSI Golden Eagles are now on their way to Yuma, Arizona. I caught up with head coach Nick Baumert after the game, “Salt Lake played really well today; kudos to them. Coach Bennett had their kids ready to go for sure.”

CSI Athletic Director Daequon Montreal also shared his excitement: “It’s 12 o'clock on a Thursday, and you can't beat this. If anyone missed work or skipped work today, if your boss needs a signed permission slip, just reach out to me.”

With this victory, the Golden Eagles will travel to Yuma, Arizona, from May 19th to 24th to compete for a national championship!

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.