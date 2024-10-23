Raging Gunfighter takes over the sky in Southern Idaho, Air Force personnel working to hone their skills

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Starting Monday and continuing for about a week, residents of Southern Idaho might notice an increase in military air traffic over the region. But there is no reason to worry, it's all part of Raging Gunfighter from the men and women out of the Mountain Home Air Force Base.



"Raging Gunfighter is a routine operational exercise to prepare our airmen for combat deployment in any potential future contingency,” said Colonel Travis Stephens, 366th Fighter Wing Group Operations Commander.

During Raging Gunfighter, the 366th Fighter Wing from Mountain Home Air Force Base will be testing their ability to generate combat airpower while continuing to move, maneuver, and sustain both their wing and ground force elements in a dynamic and contested environment — meaning, airmen both in the sky and on the ground are getting a full test of their abilities.

Colonel Travis Stephens, the 366th Fighter Wing Commander out of Mountain Home Air Force Base, says training like this is pivotal in making sure current airmen are prepared if ever called upon for a real-world situation.

"The future of combat does not look like what it has over the last 20 years,” said Col. Stephens.

The training focuses on getting airmen outside of their normal operating areas by incorporating local airfields and airports across Idaho and the western United States, including the Magic Valley Regional Airport in Twin Falls.

"As far as using the Magic Valley Airport, it is located fairly close, as far as Air Force concerns go, it's close to Mountain Home Air Force Base which makes it conveniently located for us to forward deploy our troops while maintaining the ability to recover aircraft back to Mountain Home Air Force base should we have any maintenance issues,” said Col. Stephens.

Throughout the exercise, airmen will command and control F-15E Strike Eagles from Mountain Home and F-35 Lighting from Hill AFB in Utah.

The operation will also integrate with Air Mobility Command's 19th Airlift Wing from Little Rock AFB in Arkansas.

As for what Idahoans can expect from Raging Gunfighter over the next few days?

"We are conducting 24-hour operations, air and ground operations; however, we are limiting flying operations to just during the day to not impact the local community. In addition, because we're simulating ground forces and testing our force protection at the forward locations, at some locations over a 24-hour period you can expect simulated gunfire, smoke, and pyrotechnics,” said Col. Stephens.

While the Air Force is conducting these operations in public space, in full view of communities at times, Colonel Stephens asks the public to keep their distance.

"We would ask the public not to specifically come out to view what we're doing for the safety of our airmen and the public,” added Col. Stephens.