Price of iconic Twin Falls diner drops to $850,000 as Depot Grill searches for new owner to keep legacy alive

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — One of the Magic Valley's most iconic privately owned diners is for sale — and its asking price just dropped significantly.

The Depot Grill in downtown Twin Falls, which sits along the train tracks and has operated for 109 years, has seen its second price reduction since going on the market in March.

WATCH: The Depot Grill in Twin Falls has dropped to $850,000 after a second price reduction since going on the market in March.

Twin Falls' Depot Grill drops to $850,000 in second price cut

Commercial real estate agent Shawn Barton said the latest cut brings the price down by $260,000.

"As of today, the price has gone from $1.1 million down to $850,000," Barton said. "The price reduction is to get the property and business sold – that way the seller can move on and go on to other projects," he added.

Barton said the lower price should generate more serious interest from buyers.

"This should definitely boost the interest quite a bit – we've got a lot of interest already and a handful of potential buyers... and this should put multiple buyers in the same circle," Barton said.

Even at the reduced price, Barton said they will still be selective about who takes over the longtime diner. He told Idaho News 6 that their goal is to sell it to somebody who wants to take the business and grow it to continue keeping the legacy alive.

For many in the community, the Depot Grill is more than just a place to eat. Bill Goertzen has been a regular customer for over 40 years, visiting at least five times a week.

"It's always been personal, it's always been friendly...and they allow me to come in, so I have to be here," Goertzen said.

Twin Falls neighbors Sheryl and Darrell Helbert share that sentiment.

"It's like you're eating at home – but you're not," Sheryl Helbert said.

"You come through the door, and they have a smile on their face and they always say hello," Darrell Helbert said.

Goertzen said his biggest concern is that the diner doesn't end up in corporate hands.

"I'm afraid that is happening more often – and pretty soon I won't have a place to go, because I'll just start staying at home... the other restaurants have a different name – but they are no different from one another. This one has always been different," Goertzen said.

As for what he hopes a new owner will preserve, Goertzen kept his wish list short.

"I hope whoever gets it wants to maintain the way it has been – except, put cushions on the stools up there – that's about it," Goertzen said.

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