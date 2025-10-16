Pomerelle Ski Swap kicks off the start of winter sports season in south-central Idaho

BURLEY, Idaho — With snow beginning to dust Idaho's mountain peaks, winter sports enthusiasts are gearing up for skiing and snowboarding season at the annual Pomerelle Ski Swap in Burley.

WATCH: Pomerelle Ski Swap supports local Ski Patrol efforts to keep the mountain safe

Pomerelle Ski Swap: Winter Gear Deals Support Idaho Ski Patrol

The three-day event, running through Saturday, brings together Idaho Water Sports and Pomerelle to help neighbors prepare for the alpine sports season ahead.

"Around town - you always tell someone that the Ski Swap is happening this weekend, and they just perk up," said Trent Pinther, a member of Pomerelle Ski Patrol.

The swap offers everything winter sports enthusiasts need to hit the slopes, according to Nate Ashby from Idaho Watersports.

"We've got ski boots, snowboard boots... ski bindings, snowboard bindings... skis, snowboards... coats, pants, base layers, socks... if it has anything to do with snow, we have it," Ashby said.

Staff report the most common transactions involve families upgrading equipment for growing children.

"I do get quite a few families that bring in kids gear – I think kids just outgrow their gear and so they bring it in, trade it in, and get a discount towards their new stuff," Ashby said.

Beyond offering great deals on gear, the swap serves a charitable purpose. Proceeds support the day-to-day operations of Pomerelle Ski Patrol, which maintains 30 to 40 staff members.

"We're always trying to keep our equipment updated – those new toboggins we pull around – all the supplies in the patrol room, keeping people up to date on their training... yeah, it goes to a lot of things," Pinther said.

While some attendees trade in old equipment for upgrades, most shoppers are simply seeking bargains. Customers can expect savings of 20% to 30% at minimum, with some deals offering 50% to 60% off retail prices.

As for the upcoming season, Pinther expressed enthusiasm about the early snowfall.

"We're looking forward to an awesome season, already seeing some white snow tops and that has us excited. We're always amped up when winter comes around," Pinther said.

The Pomerelle Ski Swap continues Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

