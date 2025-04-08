Pocatello residents demand answers after autistic 17-year-old is shot nine times by police

**Warning: This story contains video and details that may be disturbing.**

A teenager with autism is fighting for his life after being shot nine times by Pocatello police. Now, residents in Pocatello are demanding answers, questioning why the incident ended so violently.

"A few of the neighbors living nearby captured everything and began sharing it on the internet," said neighbor Christopher Spradling.

Two days after Pocatello police shot 17-year-old Victor Perez in his family's backyard, the community is seeking answers.

"Why didn't you take other measures to de-escalate the situation?" asked Pocatello resident Bill Gerst.

Police were called to the Pocatello home around 5:30 PM on Saturday for a report of a domestic disturbance.

What happened next was captured on camera by neighbors and quickly circulated on social media.

In the video, Perez can be seen on the ground, showing signs of distress and sometimes struggling to stand. When police arrived, he was attempting to stand and approach the officers while appearing to hold a knife in his hand. At that point, officers opened fire, hitting Perez nine times.

Christopher Spradling, who lives next door, stated, "I was in my apartment when I heard the gunshots. When I came out, I saw a young man lying on the yard surrounded by police. I don’t know what happened, but I believe what they did to the kid was not right."

Family members confirmed to a local ABC affiliate that Perez is on the autism spectrum.

Spradling described him as a good kid, saying, "He didn’t look like a threat to me. He seemed like a cool kid; he minded his own business and would just sit in the yard."

With the video now seen across the state, Pocatello residents are continuing to demand answers.

"My biggest question is why? Why did the situation escalate so quickly without any other precautions?" asked Bill Gerst.

A protest and candlelight vigil were held in front of City Hall on Sunday evening, with more than 100 people in attendance, including Bill Gerst.

"You’re armed with tasers, pepper spray, beanbags, and you have more officers present than just this person. Maybe try to subdue him instead," Gerst added.

While Gerst understands that police may perceive situations that necessitate the use of force, he believes this particular incident was not handled correctly. "I understand the circumstances that led the officers to act as they did, but I also feel there should have been other steps and precautions taken before opening fire," he stated.

Idaho News 6 reached out to the Pocatello Police Department after the release of the graphic video online, but they could not comment at this time, citing an active investigation.