Perrine Man Press brings Idaho-inspired screen-printed clothing to downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Perrine Man Press in downtown Twin Falls offers hand-drawn, Idaho-inspired clothing and accessories, all printed in-house at their brick-and-mortar shop.

Founded in 2017, the store opened its downtown Twin Falls location in 2020 and has been offering Idaho-inspired clothing ever since. Owner Cory Paulson said the inventory — which includes hats, hoodies, T-shirts, polos, and stickers — is always changing.

"If you look closely, all of the designs have some fun little element. For example, Perrine Man has the bridge as his mustache," Paulson said.

Every item in the store is designed and produced on-site. Paulson said the shop features a full screen-printing operation, including a darkroom where screens are made before printing.

"We hand-draw all of these designs, and then if you peek in the back, we print everything in-house— right back there," added Paulson.

The one-of-a-kind inventory is intentionally kept limited.

"We sell a lot of stuff that I think is unique, and so that's what makes it special for us, everything in here is kind of limited edition," Paulson said.

Beyond the clothing, Paulson said Perrine Man Press is built around a sense of community. Every new customer receives a "Made for More" sticker along with a word of encouragement.

"We have this core value, called Made for More— we have a goal that we would pause with you for two-seconds and just remind you today that you really are incredibly valuable," explained Paulson.

