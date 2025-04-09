Pay-at-the-pump bulk water system is giving clean water access to all of Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — The city of Mountain Home has introduced a new system for residents looking to fill their water tanks, RVs, or even buckets with clean water. The city hopes this new pay-at-the-pump system will streamline bulk water access for the entire community.

"Over time, once people start getting used to it, it will work out quite nicely," said Eander Egiluz, a Mountain Home resident.

Communities are always seeking ways to make life easier with emerging technology, and in Mountain Home, the city's water department is doing just that by installing a new method for people to quickly access larger quantities of water.

"This is our new bulk water system, and we've decided to change it up and go with a more electronic route," said Michael Campbell, the city's water operator.

Michael Campbell compares the new system to a gas pump. Users simply pull up, swipe their card, and start pumping.

Mountain Home The pay station for the bulk water system located at The City of Mountain Home - Public Works

"Once you pull up, there will be a start button—hit the start button. You'll select credit card payment, then you'll see how many gallons you want to dispense. We have a valve here for filling, as well as a faucet for your convenience," explained Michael Campbell.

The system will automatically shut off once the selected amount of water has been dispensed.

For Mountain Home resident Eander Egiluz, the new system came as a surprise, but he understands why the city opted for these changes.

"It's just part of where the world is headed. I’m sure a lot of people, especially older generations, might see it as a challenge or something new. But I think it's all about making systems better and, ultimately, making it easier for consumers like us. As long as we get used to it, I think it should be good," he added.

Regarding the quality of the water, it is important to note that the water being dispensed comes from the city's main potable water source.

"It comes straight from the well houses, and it's the same drinking water that goes into your house," Michael Campbell assured.

While most customers will likely use this service for construction and agricultural purposes, the new system is designed for everyone.

"The billing works out to be $5.98 per 1,000 gallons you use. Typically, we see a lot of contractors coming through, but there isn't a minimum amount of water that needs to be dispensed at a time," Michael Campbell explained.

The new system is located outside the Mountain Home Public Works facility at 1150 South Main.

Officials have indicated that this is the only bulk water system in the city. Anyone obtaining water from alternative sources is technically stealing, including from Optimist Park, which many Mountain Home residents have used for clean water over the years... That option is no longer available.

