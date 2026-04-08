Overabundance of medium walleye prompts Idaho to pause stocking in two reservoirs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game has paused walleye stocking efforts in Oakley Reservoir and Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir due to an overabundance of medium-sized fish.

The pause aims to allow the current population of medium-sized walleye to grow larger in the coming years.

WATCH: Idaho Fish and Game has paused walleye stocking in Oakley and Salmon Falls Creek reservoirs to allow the current population of fish to grow larger.

Idaho pauses walleye stocking to help fish grow larger

Deep in the high deserts of southern Idaho, Oakley Reservoir, Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir, and Oneida Reservoir are the only three man-made bodies of water managed for the prized catch.

"To create an opportunity for anglers, there [are] three systems selected to allow management for walleye. Those are Oakley Reservoir, Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir, and Oneida Reservoir," explained Regional Fisheries Biologist Branden Lensing.

Outside of these three reservoirs, walleye are considered nonnative and invasive. The fish is a natural predator with razor-sharp teeth and the ability to grow to over 30 inches.

"Everyone likes catching big fish, and walleye can get pretty big," Lensing said.

Every five years, Fish and Game conducts a Fall Walleye Index Netting (FWIN) survey to monitor population numbers and fish size in the reservoirs. This year, the survey focused on Oakley Reservoir to compare results from the same location in 2016.

"What we found is an increase in larger walleye from the last FWIN in 2016, as well as we are seeing an overabundance of walleye in the system that is causing growth to be slow," added Lensing.

In 2016, 90% of the walleye surveyed were between eight and 13 inches. Recent results show only 68% fall into that same size range.

While the average size has decreased over the last 10 years, large fish remain in the waters. Fish and Game reported the largest walleye measured in the survey was over 29 inches, weighed nearly 10 pounds, and was determined to be 19 years old.

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