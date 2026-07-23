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One man dead, woman hospitalized after Twin Falls police respond to silent 911 call

A man was found dead and a woman was hospitalized after officers responded to a silent 911 call near 11th Ave East and Elm.
Twin Falls shooting leaves one dead, one hospitalized
Joey Martin - Idaho News 6
Twin Falls shooting leaves one dead, one hospitalized
Posted

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls police responded to a silent 911 call Wednesday night and discovered two gunshot victims — one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Twin Falls Police Department received an open-lined 911 call with no one answering just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers quickly identified the location of the call and were dispatched to a home near the intersection of 11th Ave East and Blue Lakes Boulevard South.

At the home, officers found a woman in the doorway with a gunshot wound to the stomach. They got her to EMTs standing by, and she was transported to Saint Lukes Magic Valley.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

Officers then made their way through the rest of the home, where they discovered a second gunshot victim — a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the names of either individual.

The Twin Falls Police Department says it is actively investigating what led to both individuals being shot. Police say the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the public.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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