Oakley Pioneer Days: Southern Idaho town marks 144 years of heritage, rodeo and community fun

OAKLEY, Idaho — Oakley has been celebrating its founding since 1882, and the 144th annual Pioneer Days celebration is continuing that tradition this week with a full slate of events across town.

WATCH: Oakley's 144th Pioneer Days is underway with a parade, rodeo, street dance and fireworks all on tap through Saturday.

Oakley Pioneer Days: 144 years of tradition in southern Idaho

Cache Taylor, president of the Oakley Vigilantes, said the event has deep roots in the community.

"Oakley Pioneer Days has been happening since basically when Oakley was settled in 1882; since then, there have only been about three times that we haven't had an Oakley Pioneer Days celebration," Taylor said.

For neighbors Wendy Dulieu and Vera-Ellen Ward, the celebration is a highlight of the year.

"It feels good to have that tradition continue because being such a small town, it's just fun to have all the outside people come in and the same people come back year after year — not just locals," Dulieu said.

Ward said the event carries personal meaning as well.

"I think it's just knowing that my family settled this area in the 1880's, and so it just feels like a home," Ward said.

Taylor said Pioneer Days is a week-long celebration of heritage and community fun. Events are scheduled throughout the week across Oakley, with everything building toward a big finish Saturday night.

The parade kicks off at 5 p.m. Saturday, leading into the rodeo.

"We'll have upwards of 6 to 7,000 people here at the rodeo on Saturday, then after the rodeo on Saturday we'll have the fireworks show - that's definitely something that people don't want to miss for a small southern Idaho town...there is a lot going on, it's a pretty big event," Taylor said.

Taylor said the celebration is also a moment to reflect on those who built the community.

"I'm grateful for those people that came and made it across the plains and came here and settled this valley. We continue to reap those blessings in our lives today from the sacrifices they made," Taylor said.

Oakley Pioneer Days

For more information on all events, CLICK HERE.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

