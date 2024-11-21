'No Air Power, Without Ground Power': A look into what makes the MHAFB Maintenance Squadron an elite force

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Do you ever wonder what it takes to support the U.S. Air Force? Well, you're in luck! Mountain Home neighborhood reporter Joey Martin caught up with the 366th Maintenance Squadron at Mountain Home Air Force Base to see exactly what these forces behind the scenes mean for the military might of the U.S. Air Force.



From manufacturing high-test aeronautic parts to changing the filter in the AC unit, the men and women of the Mountain Home 366th Maintenance Squadron are the veins that pump the blood of military might.

The squadron maintains more than 60 F-15E/SG aircraft, with more than 450 personnel in 15 career fields.

Crews handle 45 different units and up to 400 individual pieces of equipment.

"We've been doing a lot of that training here. Gotta make sure we're ready," said Staff Sergeant Sarah Arkin.

For the Airmen of the 366th Maintenace Squadron out of Mountain Home Air Force Base, maintaining mission-ready status is what they are all about.

From metal shops to maintenance bays, the men and women work day in and day out to make sure the flyboys look good, and their aircraft are in peak operational condition.

"Seeing the aircraft take off because of something we fixed here on the ground, it's really pride in your work, that aircraft is in the air because of something we fixed here,” said SSgt Arkin.

Arkin gave me a behind-the-scenes tour of the Aerospace Ground Equipment facility.

"This section over here is our maintenance — this is really where we get into tearing units apart and fixing the hard broken stuff," said SSgt Arkin.

This is where crews handle 45 different units and up to 400 individual pieces of equipment.

"This is a munitions loader; it loads the bombs onto the aircraft. So, they've been working on this,” said SSgt Arkin. "This is where we keep all of our tools, or our ready need to have on hand; filters, seals, barrings, it all gets stored right here. And then on this side, we have our inspection section. Over here is where we take apart the equipment and do preventive maintenance; so that's your filters, tires, brakes, all that stuff."

On top of routine maintenance, the base features its own metalworks facility with some of the most advanced equipment available.

"A lot of the stuff we work on the blueprints require it to be within a 1000's of an inch. This is what it will be, this is just 3D printed, but it needs to be made out of aluminum. So, it will cut and drill all these holes, and this is a lot cheaper to do to make sure it fits, and when we get it perfect we’ll put it in this machine and cut it out of whatever material it calls for,’ said Airmen Kyle Donovan, Aircraft Technology Journeyman.

Making sure those on the front line, and their equipment, are ready to go at the drop of a hat.